Center for Disability Services telethon is Sunday
Three-year-old Sadie is a child representative at this year's Center for Disability Services telethon, which will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Every day, in its classrooms and offices, medical suites and residences, employees work to achieve a better tomorrow for children and adults with disabilities.
