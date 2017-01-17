Bomb threat closes Albany Jewish Community Center
A bomb threat has closed the Jewish Community Center on Whitehall Road in Albany on Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source told the Times Union. A caller told the JCC that an "explosive package" was inside building, law enforcement source said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|8 min
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Jan 12
|Local
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC