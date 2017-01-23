Angelo Mazzone teaching Valentinea s cooking class at

Angelo Mazzone, founder of Clifton Park-based Mazzone Hospitality , will teach the first cooking class of the year in the Hannaford Celebrity Chef Series at Hannaford Supermarkets' location at 900 Central Ave., Albany. Scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the two-hour class will feature Mazzone demonstrating a Valentine's Day dinner for two.

