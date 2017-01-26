Albany's Daniel Mozzes gets a piece of Fashion Week

Daniel Mozzes holds one of his designs, in his studio, he will be showing at Harlem Fashion Week, a division of New York Fashion Week in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Daniel Mozzes holds one of his designs, in his studio, he will be showing at Harlem Fashion Week, a division of New York Fashion Week in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Daniel Mozzes works on one of his designs, in his studio, he will be showing at Harlem Fashion Week, a division of New York Fashion Week in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Daniel Mozzes works on one of his designs, in his studio, he will be showing at Harlem Fashion Week, a division of New York Fashion Week in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Daniel Mozzes works on one of his designs, in his studio, he will be showing at Harlem Fashion Week, a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.