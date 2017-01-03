Albanya s Israel AME Church gets $5,0...

Albanya s Israel AME Church gets $5,000 grant

The New York Landmarks Conservancy provided a $5,000 grant to Israel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Albany to help pay for protective glazing replacement. According to the conservancy, the church was founded in 1828 and has served a largely African-American congregation.

