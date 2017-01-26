Albany woman uses baby to block Crossgates Mall arrest

An Albany woman who has been banned from Crossgates Mall since 2011 tried to use her 10-month-old baby on Friday afternoon to fend off a Lord & Taylor employee who was trying to apprehend her for shoplifting, according to Guilderland police. Ajanice T. Spooner, 22, of Albany had been accused of shoplifting around 2 p.m. when a Lord & Taylor loss prevention employee tried to handcuff her, police said.

