Albany, Troy afterschool programs set for expansion under...

Families in Albany and Troy will have more options for getting their children into afterschool programs under a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to add 22,000 new program slots in high-need areas across the state. The governor proposed a $35 million pilot program Monday that would create the slots in 16 cities he identified last year as part of a new Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative, which focuses on children who do not have a "safe and supportive place" to go after school.

