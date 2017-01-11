Albany seeking vendors for Tulip Fest...

Albany seeking vendors for Tulip Festival

Read more: Albany Times Union

The city is looking for craft, fine art and food vendors for the 69th annual Albany Tulip Festival in May. The two-day event on May 13 and 14 in Washington Park provides an array of artisans, musicians and vendors, and highlights the area's history and culture. All vendors are vetted by a panel of experts, and those interested in being a vendor must submit an application by Monday, March 6. For more details on Tulip Festival and to download an application, visit www.albanyevents.org/vendor_information.

