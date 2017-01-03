Albany school district facilities vote Tuesday
I'm voting in favor of the two propositions on the ballot on Tuesday, January 10. The school district notes that "enrollment from prekindergarten through eighth grade has grown 26 percent - about 1,400 students - over the last eight years. It is forecast to continue to grow well into the next decade."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|6 hr
|Bill
|19
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC