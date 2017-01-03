Albany residents vote Tuesday on school proposals

The Albany City School District will open a third middle school next fall at this former charter school site, located at 50 N. Lark St. in Albany, NY, pictured on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. The Albany City School District will open a third middle school next fall at this former charter school site, located at 50 N. Lark St. in Albany, NY, pictured on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.