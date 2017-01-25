Albany police investigating South End...

Albany police investigating South End shooting

Read more: Albany Times Union

Reports of shots fired brought officers to Third Avenue, between Hawk and Sloan streets. Shortly after the 4 p.m. 911 call, staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital told police a man had just entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said.

