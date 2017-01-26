Albany police: 3 men charged in 3 separate robberies

Lester B. Clark, 24, of Albany is accused of robbing and attacking a woman behind a North Swan Street home at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 7. Clark grabbed an iPhone 6 out of the struggling woman's hand, punched her in the face and choked her with both hands, police said. The man pushed and pulled the victim with enough force to rip her dress and break her glasses, his arrest report states.

