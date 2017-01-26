Albany police: 3 men charged in 3 separate robberies
Lester B. Clark, 24, of Albany is accused of robbing and attacking a woman behind a North Swan Street home at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 7. Clark grabbed an iPhone 6 out of the struggling woman's hand, punched her in the face and choked her with both hands, police said. The man pushed and pulled the victim with enough force to rip her dress and break her glasses, his arrest report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|42 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|13 hr
|anon
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC