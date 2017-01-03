Albany man pleads guilty to heroin sale
An Albany man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling heroin as jury selection was to begin in his Rensselaer County Court trial, District Attorney Joel Abelove's office said. Carlos Fulmore, 46, entered plea to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
