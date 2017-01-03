Albany lawmakers appoint former county DPW head to legislative...

From right, former Albany County Department of Public Works Commissioner Darrell Duncan is sworn into legislative office by County Clerk Bruce Hidley to represent the 38th District on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. less From right, former Albany County Department of Public Works Commissioner Darrell Duncan is sworn into legislative office by County Clerk Bruce Hidley to represent the 38th District on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.