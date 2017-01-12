Albany High blood drive aims to boost supplies
Senior Brandon Cosme donates blood at a blood drive at Albany High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The school will be in the running for scholarship money from the Red Cross for the sixth consecutive year if it collects enough pints during the three drives it holds this school year. ThursdayOs drive was the second drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|25
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC