Albany Center Gallery to open new space Jan. 18 with members show
Albany Center Gallery, which is renovating and moving into its new home at the Arcade Building on Broadway in downtown Albany, will open its new quarters in the middle of this month. The new space, at 488 Broadway, is 2,050 square feet and was built to the gallery's specifications by the building's owner, Fairbank Properties.
