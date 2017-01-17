Albany activists 'Inaugurate Resistan...

Albany activists 'Inaugurate Resistance' on Saturday

Read more: Albany Times Union

Activists in Albany will hold workshops and a march on Saturday in concert with similar events taking place in communities across the United States to coincide with the Women's March in Washington, D.C. The Albany event called "Inaugurate Resistance" will organizing workshops beginning at noon today , followed at 4 p.m. by a march down Washington Avenue and demonstration and speeches in front of the Capitol. "We realize we all can't go to New York City or Washington, D.C. We wanted our voices heard as we stand up to the Trump agenda.

