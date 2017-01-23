AIDS lobby day in Albany
Attendees taking part in the End AIDS NY 2020 Community Coalition rally cheer on Charles King, president and CEO of Housing Works organization, in the well of the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The coalition is comprised of over 90 organizations across the state who are working towards the goal of ending AIDS as an epidemic in New York by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 20
|Kathy
|17
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC