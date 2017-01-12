Agent with storied career to lead FBI...

Agent with storied career to lead FBI in Albany

7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Vadim Thomas, 50, an inspector for the FBI in Washington but who recently served in Albany as the assistant special agent in charge of criminal and administrative matters, is expected to succeed outgoing Albany Special Agent in Charge Andrew Vale, according to officials with knowledge of the move. Vadim Thomas, 50, an inspector for the FBI in Washington but who recently served in Albany as the assistant special agent in charge of criminal and administrative matters, is expected to succeed A seasoned federal lawman who helped victims during the Sept.

