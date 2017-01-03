AG: Albany broker bilked investors, filed false claim after
The former chairman of the Albany County Independence Party has pleaded guilty to bilking investors of his cheese company out of more than $1 million. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the conviction of Lawrence D. Rosenbaum, 65, a longtime Albany insurance broker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|dolphinwithbayonette
|23
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC