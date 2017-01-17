Abortion rate hits record low as clas...

Abortion rate hits record low as clash looms between Trump, abortion-rights advocates

The U.S. abortion rate has hit a historic low as a clash looms between President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to outlaw abortion, and abortion rights advocates, many of whom will join the Women's March on Washington Saturday. For the first time since 1975, the number of abortions in the U.S. dropped below 1 million in 2013 and 2014, according to a report put out this week by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive research group in New York City.

