A sinkhole in Albany swallows a car.

A sinkhole in Albany swallows a car.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

One of my top priorities for the state budget is ensuring the safety and proper maintenance of our above ground and underground infrastructure that everyone depends on for safe drinking water, stormwater management, sewers and gas lines. New York's aging water and sewer infrastructure, some of which dates back to the Civil War, is the lurking monster which will not go away if we just closed our eyes and wished it away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To T Bailey in Cohoes 4 hr O G Straight 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... Jan 15 Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James... Jan 12 Local 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Jan 9 Derpinstein 2
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Jan 5 BigBrother1 25
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 4 Lou 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC