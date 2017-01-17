A sinkhole in Albany swallows a car.
One of my top priorities for the state budget is ensuring the safety and proper maintenance of our above ground and underground infrastructure that everyone depends on for safe drinking water, stormwater management, sewers and gas lines. New York's aging water and sewer infrastructure, some of which dates back to the Civil War, is the lurking monster which will not go away if we just closed our eyes and wished it away.
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|4 hr
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Jan 12
|Local
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
