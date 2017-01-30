a Rocktopia Livea headed to Albany

"Rocktopia Live," a crossover performance mashing classical and classic rock, will hit Albany's Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, with a concert featuring five vocalists, five rock musicians, a choir and an orchestra. According to a press release, the show features works by acts, composers and artists "including Queen, Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more."

