a Rocktopia Livea headed to Albany
"Rocktopia Live," a crossover performance mashing classical and classic rock, will hit Albany's Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, with a concert featuring five vocalists, five rock musicians, a choir and an orchestra. According to a press release, the show features works by acts, composers and artists "including Queen, Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|15 hr
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|17 hr
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|18 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC