A.M. Roundup: Albany asks candidates,...

A.M. Roundup: Albany asks candidates, President Trump to pay up

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Good morning! The rain should be done, at least for the day , but it's still plenty slick out there, and a number of regional schools are on a delay . Today President Trump is expected to sign executive orders targeting immigration; they're expected to include a temporary ban on most refugees, a suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries and a crackdown on sanctuary cities .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Meh 20,776
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) Jan 20 Kathy 17
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Jan 19 step n fetch it 3
To T Bailey in Cohoes Jan 18 O G Straight 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... Jan 15 Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC