A-Devils reassign Baddock, release Agosta from PTO
The Albany Devils announced Sunday that forward Brandon Baddock has been reassigned to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder, and defenseman Justin Agosta has been released from his professional tryout contract. Baddock was recalled earlier in the week but was a healthy scratch in both of the A-Devils' games over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|1 hr
|Build that wall now
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Thu
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC