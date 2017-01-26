A-Devils reassign Baddock, release Ag...

A-Devils reassign Baddock, release Agosta from PTO

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The Albany Devils announced Sunday that forward Brandon Baddock has been reassigned to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder, and defenseman Justin Agosta has been released from his professional tryout contract. Baddock was recalled earlier in the week but was a healthy scratch in both of the A-Devils' games over the weekend.

