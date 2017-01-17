$425,000. 161 Holmes Dale, Albany, NY 12208. View listing.
He proposed a $5 million Graduate to Homeownership Program aimed at getting recent graduates to make that first purchase, so long as it's upstate and in or near a "downtown center." "Upstate colleges and universities have world-class programs that produce highly skilled graduates - who then leave for opportunities elsewhere," Cuomo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|10 hr
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Jan 12
|Local
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC