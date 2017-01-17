$425,000. 161 Holmes Dale, Albany, NY...

$425,000. 161 Holmes Dale, Albany, NY 12208. View listing.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

He proposed a $5 million Graduate to Homeownership Program aimed at getting recent graduates to make that first purchase, so long as it's upstate and in or near a "downtown center." "Upstate colleges and universities have world-class programs that produce highly skilled graduates - who then leave for opportunities elsewhere," Cuomo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To T Bailey in Cohoes 10 hr O G Straight 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... Jan 15 Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James... Jan 12 Local 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Jan 9 Derpinstein 2
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Jan 5 BigBrother1 25
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 4 Lou 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,625 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC