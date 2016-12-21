Theft of gifts doesn't stop Albany ch...

Theft of gifts doesn't stop Albany church's holiday mission

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A shattered plan to distribute gifts to needy families isn't going to stop members of Victory Christian Church from reaching out and helping people, Pastor Charlie Muller said Monday. Early Christmas Day, Muller drove by the church's Dream Center on Warren Street in Albany to check on an outreach van that was storing roughly 100 gifts collected for children and families in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 22 hr Buck Rohde 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08) 23 hr Tommyroadwarrior 291
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Sun Moonbeam 4
Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16) Dec 23 smallbany sux 7
Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant Dec 23 Rejoicing 1
Dope? Dec 22 MrLobaLoba 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC