Sustainable Saturday Guest Op Ed: Oil Pipeline Safety
DAPL recently made headlines when, on Dec. 4, an official at the US Army Corps of Engineers halted work on the nearly-complete North Dakota project pending a thorough study of its potential impacts on the environment and on the drinking water source of the Standing Rock Sioux Native American reservation. My statistics regarding the relative safety of oil pipelines vs. rail and barge transport were drawn from interviews with officials, and website material, from two federal agencies: the .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Dec 26
|Buck Rohde
|8
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC