Q poll: Voters want Cuomo to fight Trump from NY, not campaign
Voters are just fine with Gov. Andrew Cuomo fighting the Trump administration from Albany. But they don't want him fighting the president-elect during the 2020 election season, a new poll shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
