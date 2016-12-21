Previous DiNapoli audit praised Fuller Road as ethical
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli discusses the findings of a statewide audit on nursing homes on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli discusses the findings of a statewide audit on nursing homes on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. Rep. Paul Tonko, left, and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli take the stage in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the New York State Democratic Rural Conference on Saturday, April 16, 2016, at the Desmond Hotel and Conference Center in Colonie, N.Y. less Rep. Paul Tonko, left, and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli take the stage in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the New York State Democratic Rural Conference on Saturday, April 16, ... more Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli spoke to a gathering of members of the Retired Public Employees Association at the Marriott Wolf ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|10 hr
|Buck Rohde
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC