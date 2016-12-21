Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage
In this July 22, 2015 file photo, supporters of a $15 minimum wage for fast food workers rally in front of a McDonald's in Albany, N.Y. Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins. California, New York and Arizona are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 or Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
