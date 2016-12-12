Not just for skiers: Gondolas seen as urban transit solution
This computer illustration provided by McLaren Engineering Group depicts cable gondolas proposed as transportation across the Hudson River from the Amtrak station in Rensselaer, N.Y., to the government complex and entertainment venues in Albany N.Y. The futuristic image could become a reality if the engineering firm's urban gondola plan comes to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Fri
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC