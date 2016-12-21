New law taking effect in 2017 geared ...

New law taking effect in 2017 geared at fighting heroin abuse new

Under a new law going into effect next year, insurance companies can't deny coverage for immediate treatment for those battling heroin or opioid abuse Albany, N.Y./Rochester, N.Y. - There's a new state law taking effect in the new year to fight heroin and opioid abuse, and it applies to all substance abuse disorders. "The emotional part of me looks at this legislation and says, yup, too little too late, at least for our family - but hopefully it will help others," said Jenny Collins.

