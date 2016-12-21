New law taking effect in 2017 geared at fighting heroin abuse new
Under a new law going into effect next year, insurance companies can't deny coverage for immediate treatment for those battling heroin or opioid abuse Albany, N.Y./Rochester, N.Y. - There's a new state law taking effect in the new year to fight heroin and opioid abuse, and it applies to all substance abuse disorders. "The emotional part of me looks at this legislation and says, yup, too little too late, at least for our family - but hopefully it will help others," said Jenny Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|benj
|20,760
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Dec 26
|Buck Rohde
|8
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC