New Haven man gets 7-year sentence in...

New Haven man gets 7-year sentence in bank robbery spree

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Progress

A 38-year-old man accused of committing five bank robberies in New Haven and another in Albany, New York has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Authorities say Cruz had recently been released from prison for robbing a bank in East Haven when he began a month-long robbery spree in October, 2015 by taking over $1,500 from the Santander Bank in New Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 10 hr punK 3
Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16) Fri smallbany sux 7
Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant Fri Rejoicing 1
Dope? Dec 22 MrLobaLoba 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Dec 19 Jthm 2
News 35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit... Dec 19 drmortonmd 1
Circling the Bowl Dec 17 Seer 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC