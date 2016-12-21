New Haven man gets 7-year sentence in bank robbery spree
A 38-year-old man accused of committing five bank robberies in New Haven and another in Albany, New York has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Authorities say Cruz had recently been released from prison for robbing a bank in East Haven when he began a month-long robbery spree in October, 2015 by taking over $1,500 from the Santander Bank in New Haven.
