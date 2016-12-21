N.Y. man who planned to kill Muslims with X-ray weapon - and help...
In this photo taken June 20, 2013, Glendon Scott Crawford leaves the federal courthouse in Albany, N.Y., after after his bail was revoked. Crawford, accused of trying to assemble a mobile X-ray device meant to kill people at a mosque and an Islamic center, trial began Monday, Aug. 17, 2015, in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|smallbany sux
|7
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|18 hr
|FFS
|1
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|21 hr
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Thu
|MrLobaLoba
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Dec 19
|Jthm
|2
|35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit...
|Dec 19
|drmortonmd
|1
|Circling the Bowl
|Dec 17
|Seer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC