More retired than active priests historic first in Albany diocese

Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. less Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. less Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. (Cindy Schultz / Times ... more A troubling tipping point in the number of priests has been reached in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese with a handful of retirements this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.