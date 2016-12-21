Mike Birbiglia headed to Albany
Mike Birbiglia, comedian-writer-actor-director-sleepwalker, will bring his highly personal brand of comedy to the Albany Funny Bone at Crossgates Mall. He's scheduled to perform four 21-and-over shows: at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $25 and on sale now at albany.funnybone.com .
