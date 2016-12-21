Locally shot a This Is Nowherea to screen in Albany

"This Is Nowhere," a micro-budgeted independent feature shot in Greene County by Schenectady filmmaker Heidi Philipsen and Albany filmmaker Jon Russell Cring, will unspool in an audience test screening and workshop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Albany Heritage Visitors Center Henry Hudson Planetarium, 25 Quackenbush Square. The goal of the screening is eliciting "key, helpful-for-marketing audience feedback," wrote Philipsen, also the film's producer, in an email.

