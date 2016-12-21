How do you dispose of a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree?

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Empire State Plaza during the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. That means decorations will be coming down, Christmas trees will be placed on the curb and carols, mercifully, will cease to play for another 300-some-odd days. At the state Capitol complex in Albany, that means the 45-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce from Columbia County that currently is standing on the Empire State Plaza will be coming down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.