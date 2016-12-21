How do you dispose of a 45-foot-tall ...

How do you dispose of a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Empire State Plaza during the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. That means decorations will be coming down, Christmas trees will be placed on the curb and carols, mercifully, will cease to play for another 300-some-odd days. At the state Capitol complex in Albany, that means the 45-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce from Columbia County that currently is standing on the Empire State Plaza will be coming down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Dec 26 Buck Rohde 8
News State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08) Dec 26 Tommyroadwarrior 291
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Dec 25 Moonbeam 4
Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16) Dec 23 smallbany sux 7
Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant Dec 23 Rejoicing 1
Dope? Dec 22 MrLobaLoba 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,307 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC