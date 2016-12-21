Governor Cuomo Announces State Office of Fire Prevention and Control...
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be offering specialized virtual training exercises to fire officers across the state. Beginning January 2017, simulated training exercises will provide fire officers with decision-making skills needed to quickly extinguish fires and save lives.
