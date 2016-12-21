Dressed as St. Joseph, Albany man arrested in drone protest
Marine Corps Veteran John Amidon, president of the local chapter of Veterans for Peace, poses for a photograph during an interview on Monday, April 23, 2012 in Albany, NY. Amidon was arrested on Sunday with others as they were marching towards Hancock Field in Syracuse, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Mon
|Buck Rohde
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC