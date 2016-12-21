Dakota oil pipeline draws Albany bank branch protest

Jim Freeman of Verona Island, Maine talks about the educational outreach/protest at TD bank on State St. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. TD Bank is one of the largest investors in the Dakota Access Pipeline all the while claiming to have a strong social ethic and supporting community building and social justice activism. The group People of Albany United for Safe Energy were handing out flyers to people walking by.

