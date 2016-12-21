Dakota oil pipeline draws Albany bank branch protest
Jim Freeman of Verona Island, Maine talks about the educational outreach/protest at TD bank on State St. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. TD Bank is one of the largest investors in the Dakota Access Pipeline all the while claiming to have a strong social ethic and supporting community building and social justice activism. The group People of Albany United for Safe Energy were handing out flyers to people walking by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Dec 26
|Buck Rohde
|8
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC