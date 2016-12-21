Comics to ring in new year at Cap Rep, Proctors
Ethan Ullman and Thomas Attila Lewis will be working two jobs on New Year's Eve on Saturday: stand-up comics and shuttle drivers. The pair, who produce the Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show monthly at Proctors in Schenectady and quarterly at Capital Repertory Theater in Albany, for the first time are having it at both theaters on one night, with the same three featured comics at each venue.
