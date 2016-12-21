Churchill: A holiday list of appreciation and gratitude

Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to the Santas who don?t want to see the ?eternal light with which childhood fills the world? extinguished. Here, two-year-old Sophia Hall and her mother Cheryl Hall visit with Santa at Albany Institute of History and Art on Friday Nov. 25, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. less Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to the Santas who don?t want to see the ?eternal light with which childhood fills the world? extinguished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.