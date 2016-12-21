Car-pedestrian collision in Albany is...

Car-pedestrian collision in Albany is fatal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

Few details were immediately available, but police issued an advisory shortly before 8:30 p.m. that the collision has forced the closing of Washington Avenue Extension from Fuller Road to Route 155 in both directions. Police are investigating pedestrian fatality at Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 10 hr punK 3
Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16) Fri smallbany sux 7
Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant Fri Rejoicing 1
Dope? Dec 22 MrLobaLoba 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Dec 19 Jthm 2
News 35-degree plunge brings ice, bitter cold condit... Dec 19 drmortonmd 1
Circling the Bowl Dec 17 Seer 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC