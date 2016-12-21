Bishop Scharfenferberger of Albany says Mass for inmates
Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said a Christmas Mass for prisoners at maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Friday Dec. 22, 2016 in Comstock N.Y. less Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said a Christmas Mass for prisoners at maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Friday Dec. 22, 2016 in Comstock N.Y. less Inmates pray as Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said a Christmas Mass for prisoners at maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Friday Dec. 22, 2016 in Comstock N.Y. less Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said a Christmas Mass for prisoners at maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Friday Dec. 22, 2016 in Comstock N.Y. less Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said a Christmas Mass for prisoners at maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional ... (more)
