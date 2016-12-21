Amid pleas for ride-hailing expansion, disability advocates join
As top Capital Region officials and business owners fume over inaction on ride-hailing legislation at the state level, disability advocates are again pressing them to back requirements in such legislation that would expand disabled-accessible transportation options. Troy restauranteur Vic Christopher gestures at a press conference in support of ride-hailing at City Hall in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Dec 26
|Buck Rohde
|8
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC