Altamont Free Library to kick off new songwriter series

In a new monthly series to launch in January at the Altamont Free Library, musicians from around the region will answer - "through stories and songs" - the same set of 10 questions exploring their songwriting, their lives and their reflections on music. "SongTeller Sessions" will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, with Albany soul-rocker singer-songwriter Bryan Thomas.

