Albany police: Man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana
City officers found almost 11 pounds of marijuana in a 36-year-old man's car and home after arresting him Monday, police said. Officers stopped Albany resident Justin J. Harris for speeding at about 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Second Street, and found two plastic bags containing 2¼ pounds of marijuana inside his car, city police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.
