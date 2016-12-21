Albany police accuse man, 25, of drug dealing, possession
City detectives arrested a suspected narcotics dealer Thursday afternoon after officers found him with drugs during a traffic stop, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said. Officers searched Albany resident Khalier Dashique Young after stopping him near the intersection of Marlborough Court and Whitehall Road.
